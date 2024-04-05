Live Radio
Nationals start 3-game series with the Phillies

The Associated Press

April 5, 2024, 4:01 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (2-4) vs. Washington Nationals (2-4)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-1, 14.54 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -185, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 34-47 in home games a season ago. The Nationals batted .254 as a team in the 2023 season with a .709 OPS.

Philadelphia went 90-72 overall and 41-40 on the road a season ago. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 4.03 ERA last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (neck/chest), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

