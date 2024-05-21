Live Radio
Brewers right-hander Joe Ross placed on injured list due to low back strain

The Associated Press

May 21, 2024, 5:45 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Joe Ross was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday because of a low back strain.

Ross lasted just one inning in the NL Central-leading Brewers’ series-opening game against the Miami Marlins on Monday night. The Brewers ended up using seven relievers and lost 3-2 in 10 innings.

“Definitely frustrating – I felt I was throwing well,” Ross said Tuesday. “Frustrating because I want to go out there and pitch when my name is called.”

The 31-year-old Ross is in his first year with the Brewers after five seasons with the Washington Nationals, where he alternated between starting and relief roles. Ross has been a fixture in the Brewers’ rotation the first seven weeks of the season, going 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s serious. Seems like it’s nagging,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “You get it under control and he’ll be back.”

Milwaukee recalled right-hander Tobias Myers from Triple-A Nashville to fill Ross’ spot on the roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

