Dodgers play the Nationals after Betts’ 5-hit game

The Associated Press

April 17, 2024, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (7-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-8, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -244, Nationals +200; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals after Mookie Betts had five hits on Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Los Angeles has a 12-8 record overall and an 8-5 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .343 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Washington is 7-10 overall and 5-6 in road games. The Nationals have a 5-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts has five doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .388 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 7-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has two home runs and 10 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (illness), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

