Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Dodgers face the Nationals…

Dodgers face the Nationals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

April 24, 2024, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-11, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (10-12, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-1, 3.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -186, Nationals +155; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 4-6 in home games and 10-12 overall. The Nationals are 7-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has gone 5-3 on the road and 14-11 overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .420.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads Washington with six home runs while slugging .671. Jesse Winker is 13-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .364 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (illness), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up