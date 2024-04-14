Athletics and Nationals meet in series rubber match

Both the Oakland Athletics and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Washington Nationals (6-8, fourth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-9, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Athletics: Alex Wood (0-1, 8.03 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

Oakland has a 2-7 record in home games and a 6-9 record overall. The Athletics have hit 14 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Washington has a 4-4 record in road games and a 6-8 record overall. The Nationals have a 3-5 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Gelof has two doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .207 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 5-for-33 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has a double, two triples and three home runs while hitting .289 for the Nationals. Joey Gallo is 7-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: day-to-day (illness), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

