Reds meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

March 30, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (0-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-0)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -166, Nationals +140; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati had an 82-80 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Reds pitching staff had a 4.83 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Washington had a 71-91 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Nationals scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 5.2 in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (thumb), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (neck/chest), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

