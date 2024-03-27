Live Radio
Reds host the Nationals in the season opener

The Associated Press

March 27, 2024, 2:21 PM

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Reds: Frankie Montas (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -152, Nationals +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open the season at home against the Washington Nationals.

Cincinnati had an 82-80 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Reds averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 37-44 in road games last season. The Nationals pitching staff had a collective 5.03 ERA last season while averaging 7.7 strikeouts and 3.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Reds: None listed.

Nationals: Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

