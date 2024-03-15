Former Yankees pitcher Domingo German agrees to minor league deal with Pirates, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Domingo Germán is back in baseball. The former New York Yankees pitcher has agreed to a minor…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Domingo Germán is back in baseball. The former New York Yankees pitcher has agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The 31-year-old Germán entered treatment for alcohol abuse last summer after being placed on the restricted list by the Yankees. A person with knowledge of Germán’s agreement with the Pirates told The Associated Press that the club met with Germán, his wife, Mara, and members of the Major League Baseball Players Association before offering Germán a contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Germán threw the 24th perfect game in major league history in New York’s 11-0 victory at Oakland on June 28. He was 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance last season before going on the restricted list.

The decision to enter treatment was the latest turn in a career pockmarked by controversy. Germán served a 10-game suspension in May after getting ejected from a game in Toronto for using an illegal sticky substance on the mound. He also was banned for 81 games by Major League Baseball earlier in his career over an alleged domestic violence incident.

The framework of Germán’s deal with the Pirates includes a $1.25 million salary this season plus performance bonuses and includes a club option for 2025 worth $2.25 million.

Pittsburgh is in need of help in the starting rotation behind Mitch Keller and recently acquired veterans Martín Pérez and Marco Gonzales. Prospect Paul Skenes — the top overall pick in last year’s amateur draft — is going to start the season in the minors.

Germán is 31-28 with a 4.41 ERA in six seasons, all with the Yankees. More than half his wins as a starter came in 2019, when he went 18-4.

The Pirates also are bringing in veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor on a one-year deal worth $4 million. Another person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed the move to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical.

Taylor, who turns 33 this month, joins a team that is looking for help in right field as the season approaches. He hit .220 with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs last season while playing in Minnesota.

Pittsburgh is Taylor’s fourth stop in the majors. He spent his first seven seasons with Washington, helping the Nationals win the 2019 World Series. He played for Kansas City in 2021 and 2022 and appeared in 129 games last season in Minnesota as the Twins ran away with the AL Central title.

Taylor is a .239 career hitter with 95 home runs and 332 RBIs in 10 seasons.

The Pirates are set in left with Bryan Reynolds and in center field with Jack Suwinski. There are questions, however, in right field as they try to take another step forward after finishing 76-86 last year.

Connor Joe started 49 games in right field in 2023 but is expected to split time at first base this season with Rowdy Tellez. The Pirates also have Josh Palacios and Edward Olivares in the mix in right.

Pittsburgh opens the 2024 season at Miami on March 28.

Associated Press Writer Larry Fleisher contributed to this report.

