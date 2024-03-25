New Nationals season will include futuristic tech, replica World Series rings

The Washington Nationals have their first home game of the new season coming up April 1, and the team is showing off some futuristic technology that will greet fans when they show up this year.

The Washington Nationals have unveiled what’s new at the ballpark for the 2024 season. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Additions to the food menu include the “Taste of the Majors NYC Dog,” steak kebabs and “Screech Burger Sliders.” (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Fans can also enjoy deep fried calamari, shrimp tacos and Chesapeake crab cake. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli The team also announced Monday that fans would soon have a chance to get their very own replica World Series championship ring. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Fans no longer need to show their ticket in order to enter the stadium. All they need to do is show their face, thanks to “Go-Ahead Entry” facial authentication technology. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Fans no longer need to show their ticket in order to enter the stadium.

All they need to do is show their face.

It’s called “Go-Ahead Entry,” and it allows people to enter Nationals Park using facial authentication technology.

“They’re able to register through the app and then go through our dedicated lanes, and essentially skip any lines,” said Thomas Kildahl, executive director of ticket services for the Nationals.

Fans can enroll by logging into the MLB Ballpark app and following the prompts to capture an image of the user’s face.

After that, when they get to the stadium, all they need to do is walk through an entrance marked “Go-Ahead Entry” and a camera will scan their face and recognize that it’s them.

“Right when you register, you’ll be set up and you’ll be able to walk through the gate right away,” Kildahl said. “We’ll have QR codes set up around the park for folks to be able to register on the spot.”

Not every stadium entrance will be equipped with the cutting-edge technology, meaning fans who don’t want to participate don’t have to.

Getting your own World Series ring

The team also announced Monday that fans would soon have a chance to get their very own World Series championship ring … sort of.

It’s a replica of the 2019 championship ring that the players earned after the Nationals defeated the Houston Astros.

“We designed it to be just like the rings that were given to players and personnel in 2019,” said Lindsey Norris, the team’s senior director of promotions and events.

The ring sparkles in the sunlight and, at a distance, it looks like the real thing.

The first 20,000 fans will get one when they go to the game on April 20.

“It has blue, red and white rhinestones,” Norris said. “It also comes with a nice little ring holder so fans can put it with their memorabilia and set it out.”

