Nationals third baseman Nick Senzel won’t need surgery on broken right hand. Lipscomb promoted

CINCINNATI (AP) — Washington’s Nick Senzel won’t require surgery on his broken right hand, and Nationals manager Dave Martinez isn’t sure when the third baseman will return.

“It comes down to pain tolerance now,” Martinez said Saturday.

Senzel fractured a bone in thumb when a ball took a bad hop during batting practice before Thursday’s opener against the Reds. He was put on the 10-day injured list, and the Nationals selected the contract of infielder Trey Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester. Lipscomb hit .400 (20 for 50) in spring training with one homer and seven RBIs in 21 games.

The 23-year-old Lipscomb, one of Washington’s top prospects, was set to make his major league debut Saturday at third base and batting ninth.

