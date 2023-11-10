Giants add former star Matt Williams to new manager Bob Melvin’s coaching staff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Williams is returning to the San Francisco Giants as the third-base coach on new manager…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Williams is returning to the San Francisco Giants as the third-base coach on new manager Bob Melvin’s staff.

The team announced its coaching staff Friday.

Williams spent the first 10 of his 17 major league seasons as an infielder with San Francisco, making four All-Star teams while winning three Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards. He managed the Washington Nationals to a 179-145 record over the 2014-15 seasons.

He won NL Manager of the Year honors in his first season as the Nationals won 96 games and the NL East before losing in the Division Series.

“First off, he’s a fantastic baseball coach. But it means a great deal to me to bring him home,” Melvin said in a text message to The Associated Press. “He’s a Giant and our fans and players know that as well.”

Melvin was named manager last month to replace the fired Gabe Kapler after the Giants missed the playoffs for a second straight year since winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

The 57-year-old Williams rejoined the Padres’ staff in mid-April following surgery for colon cancer. He was diagnosed during spring training and had surgery on March 31, a day after opening day.

Melvin brings his former Athletics and Padres bench coach Ryan Christenson back to the Bay Area, while former big league outfielder Pat Burrell will be one hitting coach, joining returner Justin Viele and assistant hitting coach Pedro Guerrero.

Christenson served as Melvin’s bench coach in San Diego for the 2022 season and then as associate manager this year.

