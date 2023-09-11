Nationals visit the Pirates to begin 4-game series

Washington Nationals (64-79, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35…

Washington Nationals (64-79, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0); Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -125, Nationals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals on Monday to start a four-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 66-77 record overall and a 34-37 record at home. The Pirates are 42-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington has a 64-79 record overall and a 33-36 record on the road. The Nationals are 46-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski has 19 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads Washington with 24 home runs while slugging .484. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 2-8, .223 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (knee), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

