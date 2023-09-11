Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals visit the Pirates…

Nationals visit the Pirates to begin 4-game series

The Associated Press

September 11, 2023, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (64-79, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0); Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -125, Nationals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals on Monday to start a four-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 66-77 record overall and a 34-37 record at home. The Pirates are 42-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington has a 64-79 record overall and a 33-36 record on the road. The Nationals are 46-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski has 19 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads Washington with 24 home runs while slugging .484. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 2-8, .223 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (knee), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up