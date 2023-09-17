Nationals look to stop 5-game losing streak, play the Brewers

Washington Nationals (65-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-64, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Washington Nationals (65-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-64, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (10-13, 5.18 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.93 ERA, .79 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -275, Nationals +221; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to end a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 45-29 record at home and an 84-64 record overall. The Brewers are 34-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington has a 65-84 record overall and a 34-41 record on the road. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames is fourth on the Brewers with 49 extra base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs). Tyrone Taylor is 14-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 61 extra base hits (33 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs). Dominic Smith is 12-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .284 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

