Nationals look to break 4-game skid, take on the Brewers

Washington Nationals (65-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-64, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Washington Nationals (65-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-64, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.44 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.47 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -273, Nationals +223; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to end their four-game skid with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 83-64 overall and 44-29 at home. The Brewers have the top team ERA in the NL at 3.83.

Washington has a 65-83 record overall and a 34-40 record on the road. The Nationals have gone 24-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 31 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 13-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Joey Meneses has a .278 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 34 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Dominic Smith is 12-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 1.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (ankle), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.