Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals come into matchup…

Nationals come into matchup with the Marlins on losing streak

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 4:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (68-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-74, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Nationals: Trevor Williams (6-8, 4.82 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to stop a three-game skid when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Washington has a 29-38 record at home and a 62-74 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Miami has a 30-36 record on the road and a 68-67 record overall. The Marlins are 30-55 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Marlins have a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 32 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-43 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 58 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 8-for-39 with a double, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hip), Andrew Nardi: day-to-day (hand), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up