Nationals bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Mets

The Associated Press

September 6, 2023, 4:02 AM

New York Mets (64-74, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-77, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Nationals: Joan Adon (2-1, 5.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -126, Nationals +105; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end a six-game skid when they play the New York Mets.

Washington is 29-41 at home and 62-77 overall. The Nationals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

New York has a 64-74 record overall and a 29-41 record in road games. The Mets are 44-19 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Mets are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 10-for-37 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .268 batting average, and has 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 35 walks and 49 RBI. DJ Stewart is 11-for-37 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Mets: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: day-to-day (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: DJ Stewart: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

