Nationals bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Washington Nationals (65-82, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-64, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.28 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (7-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -190, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to end their three-game slide with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 82-64 overall and 43-29 at home. The Brewers have a 52-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 65-82 record overall and a 34-39 record on the road. The Nationals are 19-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has a .281 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 34 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Mark Canha is 13-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 33 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 78 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 9-for-37 with a triple, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Mark Canha: day-to-day (wrist), Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

