Nationals and Dodgers play to decide series winner

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (64-78, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (64-78, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Nationals: Trevor Williams (6-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -124, Dodgers -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Washington has a 31-42 record in home games and a 64-78 record overall. The Nationals are 23-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has an 86-55 record overall and a 39-31 record in road games. The Dodgers have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 32 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs while hitting .285 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-39 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 36 doubles, a triple and 38 home runs for the Dodgers. Jason Heyward is 12-for-30 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .220 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.