Nationals start 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (66-55, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-67, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 7:05…

Philadelphia Phillies (66-55, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-67, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Michael Lorenzen (7-7, 3.23 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Nationals: Joan Adon (1-0, 5.14 ERA, .86 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -203, Nationals +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a three-game series.

Washington has gone 27-35 in home games and 55-67 overall. The Nationals are 20-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has gone 32-31 on the road and 66-55 overall. The Phillies are 41-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 16-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott leads the Phillies with a .297 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. Trea Turner is 15-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .260 batting average, 5.07 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (nail), Joan Adon: day-to-day (leg), Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.