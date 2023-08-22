Nationals beat Yankees 2-1, New York extends losing streak to 9 for first time since 1982

The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to nine for the first time in 41 years when Tommy Kahnle allowed a go-ahead homer to CJ Abrams with two outs in the eighth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Winless since beating the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami, the Yankees are on their first nine-game skid since Sept. 13-21, 1982 — the final month of a 79-win season when they employed three managers (Bob Lemon, Gene Michael and Clyde King).

Abrams snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting a first-pitch changeup from Kahnle (1-2) off the right field foul pole. It was the speedy shortstop’s 13th homer and sixth to give Washington the lead this year.

Carter Kieboom homered in the third on the second pitch he saw in his season debut after returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of last season.

Ben Rortvedt homered and had both hits for the Yankees, who were held to two hits for the fifth time this year. New York also dropped to 12-27 since getting to 10 games over .500 on July 4 and was held to one run or fewer for the fourth time in six games.

Carlos Rodón allowed one run and six hits over six innings in the best of his eight starts as a Yankee. Returning from missing two weeks because of a left hamstring strain, the left-hander also had help from his outfield defense who threw out three Nationals trying to stretch singles into doubles.

Keibert Ruiz opened the fourth by oversliding second and was easily thrown out by right fielder Aaron Judge. Ildemaro Vargas made the last out of the inning when rookie left fielder Everson Pereira made a strong relay throw to shortstop Anthony Volpe, who fired to second baseman Gleyber Torres to complete the play.

Pitching in front of several family and friends from nearby New Rochelle, New York, Josiah Gray pitched six innings and survived issuing five walks.

Mason Thompson (4-4) got DJ LeMahieu to pop out on the first pitch to strand a runner in the seventh. Hunter Harvey struck out Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in a 1-2-3 eighth.

Kyle Finnegan stranded a runner in the ninth for his 22nd save in 29 chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Billy McKinney (back spasm) was placed on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Washington LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.38 ERA) opposes New York RHP Luis Severino (2-8, 7.98) Wednesday. Gore pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings against Boston last week. Severino has a 9.00 ERA in his last six outings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

