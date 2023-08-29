Blue Jays face the Nationals leading series 1-0

The Toronto Blue Jays play the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington Nationals (61-71, fourth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (72-60, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-10, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-9, 3.55 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -206, Nationals +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Toronto has a 34-29 record in home games and a 72-60 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Washington has a 32-35 record in road games and a 61-71 record overall. The Nationals have gone 22-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has a .312 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 26 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Joey Meneses leads the Nationals with a .284 batting average, and has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 76 RBI. Stone Garrett is 12-for-34 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Bo Bichette: day-to-day (quadricep), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.