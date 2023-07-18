TRUMP INDICTED AGAIN: Trump pleads not guilty | Photos | ‘Very sad day for America.’ | Experts' opinions | Why is GOP silent?
Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

July 18, 2023, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (38-56, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-50, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-10, 4.97 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -172, Nationals +147

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago has a 22-25 record at home and a 43-50 record overall. The Cubs have hit 102 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Washington is 38-56 overall and 23-24 in road games. The Nationals have a 10-16 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-37 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 14 home runs while slugging .484. C.J. Abrams is 16-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

