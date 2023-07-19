Nationals place RHP Paolo Espino on 15-day injured list with a finger injury

The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Paolo Espino on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a finger injury.

Washington Nationals' Paolo Espino pitches during the first inning in the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP/Frank Franklin II)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Paolo Espino on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a finger injury.

The Nationals also brought up right-hander Rico Garcia from Triple-A Rochester before their game against the Chicago Cubs. Catcher Israel Pineda was transferred to the 60-day IL.

The 36-year-old Espino has a flexor strain with a finger on his right hand. He has no record and a 24.75 ERA in three relief appearances with the Nationals this year.

Garcia is 1-2 with a 6.89 ERA in 27 appearances over parts of four seasons. He made seven relief appearances with Oakland this year, compiling an 8.31 ERA.

The 29-year-old Garcia signed a minor league deal with Washington on Saturday.

