Cardinals square off against the Nationals with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (37-55, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (39-53, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (6-5, 4.27 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -192, Nationals +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis is 39-53 overall and 18-26 at home. The Cardinals have a 26-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington has a 22-23 record on the road and a 37-55 record overall. The Nationals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .283 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-41 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (thumb), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

