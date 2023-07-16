Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Cardinals square off against…

Cardinals square off against the Nationals with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

July 16, 2023, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (37-55, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (39-53, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (6-5, 4.27 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -192, Nationals +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis is 39-53 overall and 18-26 at home. The Cardinals have a 26-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington has a 22-23 record on the road and a 37-55 record overall. The Nationals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .283 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-41 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (thumb), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up