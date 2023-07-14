Cardinals host the Nationals to begin 3-game series

Washington Nationals (36-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-52, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Washington Nationals (36-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-52, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.45 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -245, Nationals +205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 17-25 record in home games and a 38-52 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 9-19 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 21-22 record on the road and a 36-54 record overall. The Nationals have a 23-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .284 batting average, and has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 46 RBI. Willson Contreras is 17-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 49 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 8-for-36 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .283 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.