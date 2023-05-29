Nationals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

Washington Nationals (23-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Washington Nationals (23-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -242, Nationals +200; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 17-7 at home and 32-22 overall. The Dodgers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Washington has a 23-30 record overall and a 12-13 record on the road. Nationals pitchers have a collective 4.48 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .244 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 18-for-41 with eight doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joey Meneses leads the Nationals with a .295 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI. Jeimer Candelario is 15-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .269 batting average, 7.27 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (hamstring), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.