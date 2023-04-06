TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | What's next | Photos
Rockies bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Nationals

The Associated Press

April 6, 2023, 3:01 AM

Washington Nationals (1-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-4)

Denver; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rockies -149, Nationals +127; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Nationals.

Colorado went 68-94 overall and 41-40 in home games a season ago. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 5.08 ERA last season while averaging 7.5 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 29-52 record on the road last season. The Nationals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 136 home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

