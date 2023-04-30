Nationals Notebook: First full month has the team in last place

After a rainy weekend, the Washington Nationals' trend of underwhelming results early in the season continues. Let's just say the month of April hasn't been the nicest to the Nationals as of late — the team hasn't posted a winning record in April since 2017 and the days of Dusty Baker.

After a rainy weekend, the Washington Nationals’ trend of underwhelming results early in the season continues. Let’s just say the month of April hasn’t been the nicest to the Nationals as of late — the team hasn’t posted a winning record in April since 2017 and the days of Dusty Baker.

While the season can’t necessarily be lost in the first full month, the longer a team is under .400 — let alone .500 — the tougher it is for a fan base to feel they’re competitive in more than name.

On the bright side, the team won a series at the New York Mets last week and ended their series with National League Central-leading Pittsburgh with a 7-1 win. So that’s a 3-3 finish to the month. But before you start getting excited, the last time the Nats had a winning record in May was in 2018.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (18-9) enters May with a small cushion thanks to a team earned run average that ranks fourth in the majors, with Spencer Strider (3-0, 1.80 ERA, 49 strikeouts) leading the staff. They’ll play two games against the New York Mets on Monday, after Saturday and Sunday’s games were rained out. You better believe Max Scherzer is anxious to get back on the mound after his 10-day suspension.

Miami’s 16-13 record is tied for fifth-best in the National League, while their run differential (-35) is the second-worst in the NL. Philadelphia (15-14) may have lost Sunday evening in Houston but did take two of three from the Astros and wrapped up the month with five wins in six games to move over .500.

The Nationals (10-17) end the month in last place — just like every month last year.

Break up the Birds: The Orioles (19-9) took three of four against Detroit to complete the month of April 10 games over .500. Seven series wins (in eight attempts). And six straight series finale victories. But they’ve yet to face first place Tampa Bay or third place Toronto this season.

You can call them Rays and you can call them Jays, but both teams can cause problems for the O’s when they eventually meet later this season.

Last Week’s Heroes: Alex Call hit .375, while Keibert Ruiz batted .350, Luis Garcia scored a team-high five runs while driving in a team-high six.

Garcia drove in four while scoring four times. Josiah Gray went 2-0 and struck out 15 while allowing one run over 12 innings. MacKenzie Gore K’d 10 over six frames in his victory over the Mets.

Last Week’s Humbled: Chad Kuhl was roasted for eight runs over 3.2 innings (19.64 ERA), while Hobie Harris allowed five runs over three innings in two appearances. Anthony Banda was designated for assignment after posting a 6.43 ERA over seven innings pitched this season. Stone Garrett hit .091 while Lane Thomas batted .176.

Game to Watch: Washington plays a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs and plays the finale Thursday afternoon.

Day games with the last team to play home games, at night, just feel a little better. The Salt Line looks like a good postgame destination.

Game to Miss: On Saturday night, the Nats are in Arizona, and even with the 8:10 p.m. first pitch, it’s still a dry heat.

Gray pitches, and as much as I want to see him on the mound, Saturday is when the Kentucky Derby, as well as Virginia Gold Cup, take center stage (I’ve been a Bus Captain in the past).