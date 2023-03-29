Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Braves visit the Nationals…

Braves visit the Nationals for season opener

The Associated Press

March 29, 2023, 2:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -248, Nationals +204; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener.

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 26-55 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .248.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 3.8.

INJURIES: Nationals: None listed.

Braves: Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up