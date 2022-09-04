LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Sports on TV for Monday, September 5

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 10:44 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 5
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at UCLA

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Baltimore (Game 1)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Washington at St. Louis

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (6:40 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Kansas City (8:10 p.m.)

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. —

