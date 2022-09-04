Sports on TV for Monday, September 5

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 5
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
|2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at UCLA
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Baltimore (Game 1)
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Washington at St. Louis
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (6:40 p.m.)
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Kansas City (8:10 p.m.)
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. —
___
For more TV viewing options, go to fubo TV.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.