Marlins try to avoid series sweep against the Nationals

Miami Marlins (59-87, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (51-94, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-8, 2.43 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (2-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -184, Nationals +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins play the final game of a three-game series. The Nationals will sweep the series with a win.

Washington has a 24-49 record in home games and a 51-94 record overall. The Nationals have an 18-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 59-87 overall and 30-44 on the road. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.99.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Marlins hold a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit ranks second on the Nationals with 41 extra base hits (20 doubles and 21 home runs). Alex Call is 9-for-35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 RBI for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 9-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .270 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

