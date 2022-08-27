RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
New recycling machines at Nats Park award fans with daily prizes

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 27, 2022, 3:31 PM

Each game day at Nationals Park offers fans a chance to win daily prizes when they recycle their empty beer bottles and cans.

Attendees can deposit their used containers at a Cycle reverse vending machine — the first of its kinds to be installed at an MLB stadium — and scan a QR code to get a unique transaction ID.

That ID can then be used to see if they’ve won one of the daily prizes, whether that be koozies, keychains or the grand prize of two tickets to a future Washington Nationals game.

The machines, which made their debut Friday, are located by the Budweiser Brew House in center field and near the Budweiser Terrace on the second level.

Fans will need to download an app and put in their personal information in order to be eligible for the prizes.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

