Ruiz has 3 hits, Nats avoid sweep with 4-3 win over D-backs

Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez (29) scores against Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera, left, after a throwing error by third baseman Josh Rojas in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Phoenix. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri Nationals_Diamondbacks_Baseball_79334 Washington Nationals' Victor Robles (16) is tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas while trying to steal third base in the third inning during a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Phoenix. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri Nationals_Diamondbacks_Baseball_70708 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto reacts after walking for the second time against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning during a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Phoenix. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri Nationals_Diamondbacks_Baseball_50702 Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte reacts after hitting a double against the Washington Nationals in the third inning during a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Phoenix. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri Nationals_Diamondbacks_Baseball_35134 Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Martin throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning during a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Phoenix. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri Nationals_Diamondbacks_Baseball_09070 Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Phoenix. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

PHOENIX (AP) — Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Sunday.

The Nationals were sloppy in the field with three errors and a couple other questionable decisions. Despite those problems, Washington stayed close and tied the game 3-all on Josh Bell’s RBI double in the seventh.

Washington kept hitting in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas led off the inning with a double against All-Star left-hander Joe Mantiply (1-3), and Ruiz brought him home with a line-drive single to right field for a 4-3 advantage.

Washington’s bullpen got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the eighth. Steve Cishek got Ketel Marte to pop up in the infield for the first out and then Kyle Finnegan coaxed a double-play grounder from Christian Walker to end the inning.

Arizona left 13 runners on base.

Finnegan also worked a scoreless ninth for his second save, and the Nationals won for just the third time in 20 games.

Corbin Martin threw four innings for the Diamondbacks in his first start of the season. The right-hander gave up just one run despite allowing five walks and four hits.

Erick Fedde threw 4 2/3 innings for the Nationals, giving up three runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out three.

Carl Edwards Jr. (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

CLOWN SHOW

Washington’s Victor Robles was spotted by cameras in the Nationals dugout wearing a red clown nose one day after D-backs pitcher Madison Bumgarner called Robles a “clown” for briefly admiring the homer he hit Saturday.

Robles hit a solo shot in the eighth, pulling the Nats within 7-2, and watched it for a moment before rounding the bases.

Bumgarner took exception, saying Robles had “no shame.”

“It’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking a record,” Bumgarner said. “Clean it up.”

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Chase Field’s retractable roof was closed for Sunday’s game but the stadium’s back panels were open to the elements, which is rare for a July afternoon game in the desert.

Luckily for everyone involved, it was a relatively cool day. The temperature at game time was 89 degrees and cloud cover kept the temperature in the low 90s for most of the game.

Highs in Phoenix in late July are often in the 100s and can even be in the 110-115 range.

The D-backs released a statement on the issue: “Unfortunately, four of the large door panels are not functioning properly and must remain open for today’s game. As a result, we began cooling the building earlier than usual. We believe this will mitigate any issues of discomfort for our fans and players, with full focus as usual on experience.”

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: Martin was promoted from Triple-A Reno, and RHP Edwin Uceta was sent to Reno to make room on the roster.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Travel to Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Dodgers starting Monday. The Nats will start RHP Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.57 ERA) while the Dodgers will throw All-Star RHP Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 2.02)

Diamondbacks: Host the Giants for a three-game series beginning Monday. The D-backs will start LHP Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34). The Giants counter with RHP Jakob Junis (4-1, 3.06).

