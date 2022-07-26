Future Dodger? Juan Soto, lowly Nats cool off LA in 4-1 win

Juan Soto’s RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 on Monday night, snapping Los Angeles’ 11-game home winning streak.

Nationals_Dodgers_Baseball_13393 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, right, hits a two RBI triple as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Nationals_Dodgers_Baseball_96320 Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, left, and Washington Nationals' Juan Soto joke around after the end of the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Nationals_Dodgers_Baseball_91894 Washington Nationals' Cesar Hernandez, right, steals second as Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy takes a late throw from home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Nationals_Dodgers_Baseball_32972 Los Angeles Dodgers' Trayce Thompson, right, hits a solo home run as Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz watches during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Nationals_Dodgers_Baseball_25870 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, left, laughs as he talks to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith as he bats during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Nationals_Dodgers_Baseball_30515 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Monday, July 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Nationals_Dodgers_Baseball_40119 Washington Nationals relief pitcher Paolo Espino throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, July 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Nationals_Dodgers_Baseball_30983 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, left, smiles after being forced out at first by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Nationals (33-65) brought the worst record in the majors into Dodger Stadium, where they won for the first time since the 2019 NL Division Series, against the team with baseball’s best record (64-31). The Dodgers’ season-high eight-game overall winning streak ended.

Soto said before the game he’s trying not to think about the trade talk swirling around him ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The crowd of 48,647 sure didn’t help.

The “Future Dodger” fan chants Soto heard during the All-Star Game in LA last week echoed from the upper deck during his at-bats. He was heartily applauded in his first plate appearance.

The 23-year-old All-Star right fielder left his trophy from winning last week’s Home Run Derby in the visitors’ clubhouse, knowing that he’d soon be back here.

The Nationals haven’t signaled that they’re looking to unload the left-handed hitter with a .248 average and .895 OPS. But that hasn’t stopped the growing speculation, especially after Soto turned down a contract extension offer worth $440 million.

“We don’t need anything but I stand by any team can always get better,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said when asked about Soto before the game. “Juan is a very talented player.”

Soto finished 2 for 4 with a strikeout and a walk. He chatted up former Nats teammate Trea Turner, with whom he stays in regular contact.

The Nationals batted around in the fifth when Yadiel Hernández led off with an opposite-field solo shot over the wall in left that tied the game 1-1.

After two quick outs, Tony Gonsolin (11-1) gave up four straight base hits in his first start since taking the loss for the NL in the All-Star Game. Ehire Adrianza and Victor Robles singled back-to-back before César Hernández hit a bloop single inside the third-base line to make it 2-1.

Soto’s two-run triple over the first-base bag scored two runs to extend Washington’s lead to 4-1.

The Dodgers had the tying runs on base in the bottom of the inning. Max Muncy and Gavin Lux singled back-to-back off Nats starter Paolo Espino. Andres Machado (1-0) came in to strike out Cody Bellinger before walking Trayce Thompson to load the bases. Mookie Betts took a called third strike and Turner lined out to right for the third out.

Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth to earn his third save.

Washington loaded the bases in a messy eighth for Reyes Moronta, who threw 31 pitches and just 15 for strikes. He had two wild pitches and hit Keibert Ruiz before Robles struck out to end the threat.

The Dodgers had the potential tying run at the plate in the eighth. Turner and Jake Lamb singled before Carl Edwards Jr. struck out Muncy for the third out.

Hitting in the ninth spot, Thompson went deep with two strikes and two outs in the third for a 1-0 lead.

Turner’s ground-rule double to deep center in the fourth extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Freddie Freeman went 0 for 4 with a strikeout to end his 12-game hitting streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (abdomen) could return Tuesday or Wednesday. … RHP Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) played catch but there’s no timetable for him to get on a mound. … OF Chris Taylor (foot) will have a rehab assignment next week. … RHP Walker Buehler (elbow) played catch for the first time since his flexor strain injury last month.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (7-6, 4.40 ERA) makes his second career start against his former team. He made his MLB debut at Dodger Stadium last July against the Giants.

Dodgers: RHP Mitch White (1-2, 3.78) faces the Nationals for the first time in his career.

