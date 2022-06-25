SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Nationals face the Rangers leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (26-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (33-36, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Rangers: Matt Bush (2-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -111, Nationals -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 16-19 at home and 33-36 overall. The Rangers have a 20-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington has a 14-21 record in road games and a 26-47 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with 24 extra base hits (nine doubles and 15 home runs). Adolis Garcia is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 11-for-34 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

Nationals: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

