Nationals’ Davey Martinez to coach in 2022 MLB All-Star game

Ethan Cadeaux

June 27, 2022, 1:15 PM

Nationals manager Davey Martinez will serve as one of the National League coaches in the 2022 All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

The NL will be managed by Braves skipper Brian Snitker, who earned the honor after leading Atlanta to a World Series title in 2021. Snitker has asked Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to join him in the dugout as well. With Martinez and Roberts both joining Snitker’s staff, the NL dugout will include the last three World Series Championship managers.

Houston’s Dusty Baker will manage the American League squad after leading the Astros to a World Series appearance last fall. Baker has asked four-time MLB All-Star Willie Horton to serve as an honorary coach for the Midsummer Classic.

This year will mark Martinez’s fourth time serving as an All-Star coach. His latest appearance came in 2018 when the game was held at Nationals Park. Martinez did not get the chance to manage the NL squad in 2020 following Washington’s World Series title, as the game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 MLB All-Star game is set to be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. All-Star starters will be announced on July 8. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed two days later.

