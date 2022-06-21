Fedde throws 6 sharp innings as Nationals blank Orioles 3-0

Erick Fedde allowed two hits over six innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second straight victory following an eight-game skid.

Nationals_Orioles_Baseball_06410 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (32) throws a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan Nationals_Orioles_Baseball_18481 Washington Nationals' Cesar Hernandez (1) high fives teammates after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan Nationals_Orioles_Baseball_81813 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan Nationals_Orioles_Baseball_91684 Washington Nationals's Nelson Cruz runs out an RBI double scoring Cesar Hernandez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles , Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan Nationals_Orioles_Baseball_83056 Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini swing through a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan Nationals_Orioles_Baseball_86252 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (28) throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals , Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan Nationals_Orioles_Baseball_50812 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) reacts after taking an inside pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles , Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan Nationals_Orioles_Baseball_68005 Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor (12) walks back to the dugout after grounding out to Washington Nationals' Cesar Hernandez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Erick Fedde allowed two hits over six innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second straight victory following an eight-game skid.

César Hernández doubled on the game’s first pitch from Jordan Lyles (4-6) and scored on a double by Nelson Cruz to put Washington in front. Hernández added an RBI grounder in the second inning.

That was enough of a cushion for Fedde (5-5), who struck out four, walked one and did not allow a runner past first base. Two his Fedde’s 20 career wins have come against the Orioles, against whom he has 0.52 ERA in three career appearances.

Kyle Finnegan worked the seventh, striking out the side around a double by Adley Rutschman. Carl Edwards Jr. pitched the eighth and Tanner Rainey completed the three-hitter for his eighth save.

Lane Thomas smacked a solo shot for the Nationals in the ninth.

Washington’s eight-game losing streak, which included seven defeats at home against division foes Atlanta and Philadelphia, ended with a 9-3 rout of the Phillies on Sunday. Now the Nationals are riding their first winning streak since June 10-11.

After being scratched Sunday with a stomach virus, Lyles struggled through the first two innings before settling in. The right-hander gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

This rivalry between neighboring teams was far more intense back when both were contenders. Now, Baltimore is in the AL East cellar, Washington is last in the NL East and the announced crowd of 15,197 appeared to include only a handful of Nationals fans who made the 40-mile trek from the nation’s capital.

CRUZ CONTROL

Cruz has been swinging a hot bat following a slow start in his first season with Washington. The 41-year-old DH was hitting .143 on May 3, but now he’s at .250 and has amassed 26 RBIs in his last 40 games.

BATTLE OF THE BELTWAYS

Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Kyle Hamilton (who was considered, by some, an option for the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL draft) threw the game’s first pitch and was among Ravens players wearing Orioles jerseys alongside some Commanders players in Nationals jerseys.

Ravens and @Commanders rookies taking in the Battle of the Beltways‼️ Go @Orioles ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5UiEQ12Yif — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 21, 2022

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Activated INF Alcides Escobar (right hamstring strain) from the injured list. The 35-year-old last played on May 31. To make room, the Nationals optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Triple-A Rochester. … RHP Victor Arano (left knee inflammation) is throwing from a chair but not ready to go full-tilt. “Today is the first time I saw him walking without a limp, so that’s great,” manager Dave Martinez said.

Orioles: Trey Mancini returned to action as Baltimore’s DH after missing four of six games with soreness in his right hand, an injury that occurred June 13 when he was hit by a pitch in Toronto. … It’s been a slow recovery for INF Ramón Urías, who went on the IL on June 11 with a left oblique strain. “We’re hoping he can swing the bat real soon,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Struggling LHP Patrick Corbin (3-9, 6.59 ERA) seeks his first career win at Camden Yards on Wednesday night in the finale of the two-game series.

Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells (4-4, 3.62) enters Wednesday’s game with a streak of 12 straight starts allowing three earned runs or less.

___

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.