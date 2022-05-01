Giants and Nationals meet in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (7-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-7, first in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Washington Nationals (7-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-7, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 14-7 record overall and a 6-4 record at home. Giants hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 3-11 record in home games and a 7-16 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .234, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Giants have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has two doubles and six home runs for the Giants. Brandon Crawford is 9-for-35 with three doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has six doubles and two home runs for the Nationals. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-43 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 1-9, .243 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joc Pederson: day-to-day (abductor), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

