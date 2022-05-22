RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Brewers try to keep home win streak going, host the Nationals

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (13-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (26-14, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (2-3, 7.94 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -254, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Milwaukee has a 26-14 record overall and a 14-5 record in home games. The Brewers have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .415.

Washington has a 13-28 record overall and a 5-15 record in home games. The Nationals are 9-19 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has nine doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 14-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has eight doubles, a home run and 11 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 7-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Alcides Escobar: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

