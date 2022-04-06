RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Nationals open season at home against the Mets

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 1:36 PM

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -132, Nationals +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start the season at home against the New York Mets.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 35-46 at home last season. The Nationals pitching staff had a collective 4.83 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

New York went 77-85 overall and 30-51 in road games last season. The Mets pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

