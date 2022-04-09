Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Nationals into game 2

The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

New York Mets (1-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-1)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (0-0); Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -155, Nationals +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record in home games last season. The Nationals averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The Mets slugged .391 with a .706 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (head), Pete Alonso: day-to-day (head), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

