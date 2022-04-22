Juan Soto becomes 2nd fastest Washington National to reach 500 hits

Although Juan Soto is in his early 20s, the Washington Nationals outfielder has made a lot of history in his short time in the nation's capital.

Soto becomes 2nd fastest National to reach 500 hits originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In 2019, he was part of the team to deliver the franchise’s first World Series. Then this month, Soto became the youngest National ever to reach 100 home runs in his career.

On Friday, Soto achieved another milestone against the San Francisco Giants. The 23-year-old picked up his 500th career hit, and ESPN Stats & Info detailed that Soto became the 2nd-youngest player in Nationals franchise history to reach the milestone, with only Bryce Harper getting to this feat faster.

“He’s gonna probably end up getting a whole lot more,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said after the game. “The kid is so young. Like I said before, the sky’s the limit with him. I like the fact that he worked really good at-bats today. He stayed on the ball a lot better so it was good to see.”

MLB.com’s Nationals beat reporter Jessica Camerato also shared that Soto joined fellow active players Harper, Mike Trout, Miguel Cabrera, Manny Machado, Elvis Andrus, and Albert Pujols in reaching 500 hits at age 23 or younger.