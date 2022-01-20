Kevin Frandsen named Nationals color analyst for MASN’s television coverage

The Nationals and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) named Kevin Frandsen the new color analyst for Nationals television broadcasts Wednesday.

Frandsen will replace F.P. Santangelo and call games alongside play-by-play commentator Bob Carpenter this season after spending the last four seasons as a color analyst on the Phillies’ radio broadcast.

“Thrilled is an understatement to describe the way I feel right now,” Frandsen said in a statement. “I’d like to thank MASN and the Lerner family for this tremendous opportunity. I’d also like to thank my team of Amanda, Tenley and Daylen for their love and support. Being able to learn from and work alongside Scott Franzke, Larry Anderson, Rob Brooks and everyone in Philadelphia the last four seasons has been a blessing, but I’m so excited to work with Bob Carpenter and bring games to the incredibly knowledgeable and passionate Nationals fan base. I cannot wait to get started.”

Frandsen’s ties to the Nationals predate his new position with MASN. He played 105 games for Washington in 2014 and hit .259/.299/.182 in 220 at-bats.

As Carpenter is set to return next season, so will radio commentators Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler. Dan Kolko will also be involved as a broadcaster in 2022.

Santangelo spent the last 11 seasons as the Nationals’ color analyst next to Carpenter, and announced he wasn’t returning to the booth back in November. Santangelo was taken off Nationals broadcasts in late April after he was accused of sexual misconduct in an anonymous Instagram post. Santangelo denied any wrongdoing publicly and ultimately returned to the booth in mid-July after a MLB investigation didn’t corroborate the allegations brought against him.