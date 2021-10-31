Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Washington Nationals » Eireann Dolan shares how…

Eireann Dolan shares how Soto saved Halloween after Nats won World Series

Eduardo Razo, NBC Sports Washington

October 31, 2021, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eireann Dolan shares how Juan Soto saved Halloween originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

This weekend marks the second anniversary of when the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in seven games to win the franchises’ first Worlds Series title.

In commemoration of the 2019 championship, the wife of former Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle, Eireann Dolan, shared a behind the scene story on Twitter on how the team celebrated Halloween.

Washington won the World Series on the 30th, and after celebrating the day in Houston, the team left the city on the 31st with the players and staff’s kids showing up with their costumes, but the unfortunate part is that they wouldn’t land in time for them to trick or treat.

Nonetheless, Dolan elaborated on how Nationals outfielder Juan Soto helped the kids celebrate Halloween while thousands of feet from the ground.

“20 minutes into the flight, Juan Soto got out of his seat with several bags of candy and gave each of us a handful,” Dolan tweeted.

“Then he went to the kids, gave them bags, and told them to go trick or treating on the flight. So they went row by row, and we each gave them a piece of candy.”

Despite at the time only being ninteen years old, Soto played a significant role in making sure the children of his teammates enjoyed Halloween, on top of the team’s championship celebration.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up