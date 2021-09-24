Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Juan Soto eclipses Ken Griffey Jr. 22-under streak of reaching base safely

Eduardo Razo, NBC Sports Washington

September 24, 2021, 9:26 PM

Juan Soto has entered some elite company that sees the 22-year-old’s name alongside one of the better players in MLB history, Ken Griffey Jr.

In Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Washington Nationals outfielder reached base safely for the 12th straight plate appearance, passing Griffey Jr. for the longest streak by a player age-22 or younger in the Expansion era (since 1961), per ESPN Stats & Info.

Furthermore, it’s the longest streak by any young player in Nationals/Expos franchise history. However, Soto could make more history before the 2021 season ends since he has 108 total runs, which is 11 shy of Alfonso Soriano’s franchise record from 2006.

After a tough season that saw general manager Mike Rizzo hit the rebuild button following the trades of Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber at the deadline, many Nationals fans hope that Soto can carry this form into the 2022 season.

Soto is now the face of the youth movement in Washington, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he sets other records.

