CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Home » Washington Nationals » Source: Nationals promote OF…

Source: Nationals promote OF Donovan Casey from Scherzer/Turner deal to AAA

Matt Weyrich

August 17, 2021, 12:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nats promote OF Donovan Casey from Scherzer/Turner deal to AAA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals promoted outfielder Donovan Casey to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the decision. Washington acquired Casey as part of its return for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline in July.

Casey, 25, needed just 12 games at AA Harrisburg to convince the Nationals he was ready for Triple-A. The 2017 20th-round pick out of Boston College hit .347 in 51 plate appearances with three home runs, two doubles, a triple and a pair of stolen bases. Before the trade, Casey spent the year with Double-A Tulsa and posted an .824 OPS in 73 games.

MLB Pipeline pegs Casey as the 27th overall prospect in the Nationals’ farm system. His running and throwing tools have been highlighted by scouts as his best assets but he’s displayed home run power at multiple levels of the minor leagues as well. Due to the coronavirus, MLB requires all promotions to come from Triple-A so Casey is now eligible to make the jump when ready.

In the three weeks since the deadline, the Nationals have seen positive results from several players they acquired in their fire sale. Catcher Keibert Ruiz and starter Josiah Gray were the co-headliners in the Scherzer/Turner; Ruiz is hitting .184 over his first 10 games in Rochester but did have a pair of multi-hit games over the weekend while Gray has impressed with a 2.81 ERA with 18 strikeouts across three starts in the majors.

RELATED: Who’s next? Timelines for Nationals’ top prospects as team goes young

Mason Thompson, a reliever received in return for Daniel Hudson, has allowed one run in six appearances for the Nationals. Outfielder Lane Thomas made his Nationals debut Sunday after being acquired for Jon Lester and he recorded a pair of hits. Catcher Riley Greene (Brad Hand) hit the go-ahead home run in the Nationals’ only win since Aug. 2.

The losses have been piling up — the Nationals enter play Tuesday in line for the fifth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft — but Casey’s promotion is only the latest sign that there’s a new, young core being built in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Air Force Skyborg program awards new contracts for further development

NIH team creating new data tool that tracks federal employee perceptions and demographics

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

DoD shifting readiness priorities from short-term to strategic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up