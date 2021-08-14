Report: Nationals pick up former Jays No. 16 prospect Patrick Murphy off waivers

MASN's Mark Zuckerman reports that the Washington Nationals have made some roster moves; the most notable is picking up former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Murphy off waivers.

Murphy was the Blue Jay’s No. 16th prospect according to MLB.com and has had a cup of coffee in the major leagues. The 26-year-old had made 12 appearances, where he’s registered an ERA of 3.52 in 15 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts.

The former Toronto pitcher was a starter throughout most of his minor league career but switched to a full-time reliever this season. In 2021, Murphy has made 13 appearances while having a 1.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched with 22 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP.

When the Blue Jays placed Murphy on waivers, manager Charlie Montoyo stated that the team hoped that he would get through the waiver wire, but they knew the right-handed pitcher would get snapped up as soon as he hit.

As the Nationals finish out the rest of the 2021 season, the front office will look towards 2022. General Manager Mike Rizzo will see what players could have a place for next season as the rebuilding process begins.