Patrick Corbin sets Nationals record for most home runs allowed in a season

Patrick Corbin’s tumultuous 2021 season earned its place in Nationals infamy Tuesday, when the left-hander gave up his 32nd home run of the year. That blast, crushed 409 feet by Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen, broke a four-way tie to give Corbin the most homers allowed in a season of any pitcher in Nationals/Expos franchise history.

Corbin entered Tuesday’s game tied with Max Scherzer (2016), Ramón Ortiz (2006) and Javier Vázquez (1998 with Montreal) for the unfortunate record. After giving up a second home run to Rafael Marchan later in the game, he sits just one long ball behind Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Foltynewicz for the MLB lead.

The Nationals are in just the third season of Corbin’s six-year, $140 million contract they signed during the 2018-19 offseason. Since tossing three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, Corbin has been a shell of his former self. He’s allowed 132 earned runs over that span, second most in the sport.

Washington holds out hope that he’ll regain his form next season and beyond, but his 2021 campaign will forever hold the distinction of being the most homer-happy season the Nationals have ever seen.