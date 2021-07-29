2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Reports: Nationals trade Scherzer, Turner to Dodgers

Ben Raby

July 29, 2021, 11:06 PM

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates with the trophy after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros in Houston. The Nationals head to spring training with mostly the same squad that won the World Series. They are counting again on being led by a star-studded rotation featuring Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, along with slugger Juan Soto. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
It’s the end of an era for the Washington Nationals.

According to multiple outlets, the Nationals have traded pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a quartet of prospects.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported that the Dodgers and Nationals discussed a potential deal involving the two fan favorites.

Both teams have yet to confirm the move. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Friday. 

Scherzer, 37, was in the final season of a seven-year, $210 million deal he signed with the Nationals in 2015. During his time in Washington, Scherzer won the Cy Young Award twice, tossed two no-hitters, and represented Washington at the All-Star Game six times. He also went 3-0 in the 2019 postseason and started Game 7 of the World Series.

Turner played in his first All-Star game this season and is a career .300 hitter with 93 home runs. The 28-year-old is signed through 2022.

The package acquired by the Nationals includes catcher Keibert Ruiz and right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray — the top two rated prospects in the Dodgers system. Washington also received pitcher Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.

