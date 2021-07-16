Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Nats’ Starlin Castro placed on administrative leave by MLB

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 4:09 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave — during which a player is paid but cannot play — has been extended for players under the policy in the past.

Washington faces San Diego this weekend in the first series out of the All-Star break. Nationals manager Dave Martinez is expected to address Castro’s status later Friday.

The 31-year-old infielder was placed on the restricted list on June 16 due to what Martinez at the time said were “family matters.” He was reinstated two days later and pinch-hit in a game that night against the New York Mets.

Castro is hitting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games so far this season. He is in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Cubs, Yankees and Marlins.

